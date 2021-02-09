‘Apply for business aid available under BKSS’

LAWAS: Owners of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are encouraged to apply the business aid packages available under the state government’s ‘Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance’ (BKSS) programme.

In making this call, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the programme was aimed at helping those facing many challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the presentation of Chinese New Year (CNY) contributions here recently, Awang Tengah said the state government had allocated RM3.14 billion for the implementation of five special packages under the BKSS.

“Recently, Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) approved RM141.7 million for BKSS 5.0, with the hope that it could help small businesses that are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, also reminded those celebrating CNY 2021 to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities, on top of present directives.

“We must continue to be vigilant, as Covid-19 is still around us.

“It is sad that the pandemic has caused many people to suffer – some have lost their jobs, and some have been forced to close down business.

“With high compliance with SOP, I hope that we all could fight this and the people would be able to get their lives back to normal,” said the deputy chief minister.

Also present were Deputy Minister II of Rural Development Datuk Henry Sum Agong who is Lawas MP, and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Ngumbang.