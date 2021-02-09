Clothing stores among retail outlets allowed to operate

KOTA KINABALU: The State government is following the announcement by the federal minister, to allow more businesses in the retail sector to operate starting today, Feb 10.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the government allowed clothing, fashion, accessories, shoes, photography, used items, nursery, handicrafts, antique, toys, carpet, creative, outdoor, sports, household, skincare, tobacco, restaurants and Ar Rahnu pawn stores to operate with strict SOPs, to ensure economic survival in the state.

“SOPS for the re-opening of these sectors include a sanitising process every three days, compulsory to wear mask while inside the premises, not allowing workers and customers with 37.5 degrees temperature to enter, preparing hand sanitiser at the entrance, customers in-and-out control, MySejahtera or manual check-in, physical distancing of one meter and encouraging e-payment.

“For clothing stores, shop owners must prepare disposable gloves for customers to use. For cosmetic stores, only selling and buying process allowed, while face-to-face consultation and cosmetic testers are not allowed.

“Photography stores and services are only allowed one customer and one photographer. Studios are not allowed to open, unless for passport, visa and licence photo taking,” he said.

Restaurants are also allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 pm, dine-in, take away, drive thru and delivery.

However, dine-in are only allowed maximum two person per table, with physical distancing.

The State government also allowing creative industry to operate, under strict SOP.

Sectors that will be allowed are: animation and music production; studio-based post-production; music development via digital channels; studio-based song recording; pre-production shooting; and studio-based shooting encompassing dramas, telemovies, commercials, documentaries, sitcoms, live streaming, as well as as cultural, arts and heritage recording, without an audience.