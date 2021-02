KUCHING (Feb 9): Sarawak recorded 111 new Covid-19 cases along with two new deaths in Sibu today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

The new deaths have brought the death toll in the state to 55.

Meanwhile the 111 new cases were detected in Sibu (54), Miri (21), Bintulu (12), Dalat (7), Kanowit (6), Kapit (5), Beluru (2), Kuching (2), Lawas (1) and Betong (1).

This brought the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to 5,871 cases.

MORE TO COME