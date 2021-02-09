Covid-19: No new clusters detected in S’wak today, total active clusters remain unchanged at 15

KUCHING (Feb 9): No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state today, as the total number of active clusters remains unchanged at 15, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In their daily Covid-19 update, the committee said that three out of the 15 clusters recorded new positive cases, namely the Seruas Cluster in Beluru with three new cases bringing the total number of cases to 64; the Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu with six new cases bringing the total number of cases to 26; and the Rakut Cluster in Miri with one new case bringing the total number of cases to 157.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains the largest cluster in the state with 2,363 cases. A total of 25,500 individuals were screened for the cluster with 23,015 testing negative and 122 still pending lab results.

The other clusters are the Sebangkoi Cluster in Meradong with 23 cases; Bintang Daily, Meradong (9); Jalan Pengiran, Matu (23); Tabong, Bau (34); Indah Riang, Kuching (21); Bedayan, Serian (17); Bukit Sekubong, Sebauh (33); Jelita, Miri (56); Keranji Tabuan, Kuching (15); Bah Sayap, Miri (96); and Stutong, Kuching (41).