Customs Dept seizes unclaimed parcel said to contain methamphetamine

KUCHING: The Customs Department seized a parcel containing substance, suspected to be methamphetamine, after it remained unclaimed at the cargo delivery service of a transportation company here.

Customs Sarawak director Herman Shah Abdullah said officers from the department’s Narcotics Unit were despatched to the transportation company’s office at Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli, at 12.55pm on Feb 5, to inspect the parcel, which had been sent from Miri to a person here.

“Further inspection revealed that the parcel contained small packets, purportedly containing powdered fruit juice. However, they actually contained substance, believed to be methamphetamine, with a gross weight of 1,498g.

Methamphetamine of such weight could fetch a street price of RM73,400.

“Efforts to track the sender and the recipient of the parcel are ongoing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Herman said the modus operandi of those involved was to use cargo delivery service to send such parcels between cities to avoid detection by the authorities.

“Such services are a cheaper and faster option compared to conventional courier services.”

Any information related to smuggling or trafficking could be channelled to the Customs Department via its toll-free line 1-800-88-8855, or at any Customs office in Sarawak.