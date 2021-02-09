Eight SOP flouters detained at Inanam reflexology centre

KOTA KINABALU: Police detained eight people, including three male customers, at a reflexology centre in Inanam Capital, here for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the 5.30 pm raid on Feb 8, was carried out following a tip off from the public.

“Eight people including three male customers, the premises operator and four workers, aged between 20 to 40, were detained for violating SOP during the movement control order (MCO),” he said today.

Habibi said reflexology centres are not allowed to operate during the MCO period and all those detained will be charged under the Prevention of Control and Infectious Disease Regulation (No. 8) 2020.

Habibi once again reminded the public to continue to abide by the SOP in place to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.