Five arrested for violating MCO, participating in cockfighting

SIBU: Five local men were arrested after they were found violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) by participating in a cockfighting session yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspects, aged between 23 and 46, were apprehended at an open space near Lorong 22C in Sibu Jaya at around 3.30pm.

“The suspects ran when they noticed police presence at the scene. We gave chase and apprehended five of them,” he said.

Stanley also said his men seized five live cockerels and a weighing scale from the premises. He also said a suspect, aged 46, was found wearing a white wristband – indicative of the directive for a 14-day quarantine after a person had undergone Covid-19 screening.

The case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance 1962, and Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).