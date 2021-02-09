Flood woes in Sarawak over, last relief centre closed

KUCHING (Feb 9): The third wave of floods in Sarawak has ended following the closure of the last of its temporary relief centres (PPS) at SK Tanah Puteh in Serian at 4 pm today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat confirmed the closure after all 338 evacuees at the centre returned home. This came four hours after another PPS, at the Serian Community Hall, which housed 148 evacuees, was also closed.

The third wave of floods began on Feb 3 and reached its peak two days later, forcing a total of 1,071 residents in five districts to be evacuated to 19 PPS.

Apart from Serian, the other affected districts were Simunjan, Samarahan, Tatau and Song. – Bernama