‘History records great success of Malaysia’s immunisation plans’

KUALA LUMPUR: Still sceptical about the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine and its ability to help save millions of lives every year?

Are you aware that the country has successfully implemented various immunisation programmes, for example for polio and chicken pox, over the past seven decades?

According to scientist Ts. Dr Ummirul Mukmimin Kahar, from the National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM), the National Immunisation Plan has saved the lives of two to three million Malaysians every year from various diseases through vaccination.

In Malaysia, the National Immunisation Plan was introduced in the early 1950s. The service is provided free of charge to protect children from tuberculosis, hepatitis B, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, measles, mumps, rubella, human papillomavirus and Japanese encephalitis.

“For your information, Malaysia was recognised as free of polio around 2010 by the WHO (World Health Organization) and this recognition is a great success for the National Immunisation Plan,” he told Bernama in an interview via the Zoom application yesterday.

In addition, he said, polio has been successfully eradicated in three continents, including America, Europe and the Western Pacific region.

Elaborating on the success of the vaccine, Ummirul cited smallpox as an example, saying that the disease, which had a high death rate as well as the effects of scarring or blindness, had successfully been eradicated worldwide in 1980.

“The examples I have mentioned earlier show that the vaccination process has succeeded in significantly reducing the death rate due to vaccine-prevention.

“Immunisation has made the world safer by saving millions of lives from being infected with these preventable diseases. Without vaccines, the WHO estimates the loss of two to three million lives from vaccine-preventable infections,” he said.

The WHO database so far records that there are more than 20 types of vaccines that have been produced and successfully saved millions of lives each year.

Therefore, Ummirul said, the evidence shows that the community does not have to worry about receiving vaccines even if they are for new diseases.

Commonly-used vaccines have been around for decades with millions of people receiving them safely every year.

He stressed that like all medicines, every vaccine has been thoroughly tested to ensure it is safe before it can be introduced in the country.

“Generally, vaccines will be tested on animals first to assess their safety and potential to prevent diseases. It is then tested for its effectiveness and safety in human clinical trials under the supervision of certain bodies according to strict standards such as the CDC (Centers Disease Prevention and Control) and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States, and also WHO.

“In Malaysia, the Health Ministry (MOH), through the NPRA (National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency), conducts thorough research and testing before approving a vaccine and it must comply with all three main characteristics — safe, effective and stable,” he said.

NPRA also closely monitors all reports on side effects, especially those related to vaccines, and is in constant communication with manufacturers, WHO, and also similar regulatory bodies around the world, he said.

As for the Covid-19 vaccine, he said, although there were reports of allergic reactions to the recipients after being vaccinated, the vaccine was not the cause of the allergic reactions.

Mild side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine include redness or pain where the injection is administered but these will recover in two to three days’ time.

“Therefore, people do not have to worry (about taking the vaccine),” he said.

Commenting on the anti-vaccine group that continues to instil suspicion in the community so as not to receive vaccines, including the Covid-19 vaccine, Ummirul advised the public to seek verified sources and information to put apprehensions to rest.

Among them are from the website or social media platforms of the Covid-19 Vaccine Supplies Access Guarantee Special Committee, MOH, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation as well as Office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

“Collectively, the benefits of immunisation are greater than the risks studied and known.

“The impact of vaccination will not be seen in a short time.

“It takes a period of time until we can vaccinate a number of people in the community to see a reduction in the number of infections. Together we must all take the vaccine to protect our families, friends and everyone around us (and we can do that) by protecting ourselves first,” he added. -— Bernama