Minister: Covid-19 Musa’adah Fund channels RM4 million to those in need

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim)-Yayasan Wakaf Malaysia (YWM) Covid-19 Musa’adah Fund has channelled RM4 million to help those in need as a result of the pandemic.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the fund had so far received contributions of about RM6 million from companies and individuals since its launch in March last year.

“We hold discussions every two weeks; we target and coordinate (assistance) in the best possible way and to do it more accurately and organised,” he said after flagging-off the Jakim-YWM post-flood relief mission convoy – bound for Dungun in Terengganu – here yesterday.

Zulkifli said the other agencies under the purview of his department had also implemented aid programmes for the needy folk, including flood victims, and about RM15 million was spent last month.

“We are going nationwide. Our plan is there should be no parliamentary constituency that we do not serve,” he said.

At the event yesterday, Zulkifli also presented contribution totalling RM24,400 for 122 students of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia from B40 families affected by Covid-19; and another RM2,000 to a man from Sarawak who was undergoing treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

A total of RM15,000 was donated to the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi)’s Covid-19 funeral management team, to fund the screening cost for its 60 members.

Zulkifli said the public could contribute to Jakim-YWM’s Covid-19 Musa’adah Fund via YWM’s CIMB Islamic Bank account number 86-0221818-6. — Bernama