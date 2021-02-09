MMA urges Putrajaya to revoke order allowing 10-day quarantine exemption for cabinet ministers

KUCHING (Feb 9): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) strongly opposes the new ministerial order which allows cabinet ministers returning from official visits abroad to be exempted from the 10-day observation or home surveillance period.

“This smacks of double standards and the MMA strongly urges that the new order be revoked immediately,” said its president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy in a press statement today.

The order was stated in the latest federal government gazette under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Exemption) Order 2021 published on the Attorney-General’s Chambers website yesterday.

“Subject to paragraph 3, the Minister exempts Cabinet Ministers who return from any official visits abroad from the application of Section 15 of the Act.

“Cabinet Ministers who return from any official visit abroad must undergo observation for three days or undergo surveillance until discharged without endangering the public,” it stated.

Signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, the order takes effect from today until Aug 1.

Dr Subramaniam said careful consideration must be exercised before any new order is issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342) and any decisions in managing the pandemic, must be based on science and evidence.

“The new ministerial order clearly angers the rakyat (people). If the government wants the people to strictly adhere to the SOPs (standard operating procedures), it should lead by example and abide by the same rules.”

Noting that the government must put a stop to the double standards, he said the same 10-day quarantine period should apply to all regardless of position.

Dr Subramaniam also questioned the government if the decision on the three-day observation was “data driven” (supported by any science or evidence)?