Phoong welcomes special allocation for opposition reps

KOTA KINABALU: Luyang assemblyman, Ginger Phoong welcomed the decision by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to provide a special allocation of RM100,000 to the 31 opposition members at the State Legislative Assembly.

Phoong, who is a member of the Democratic Action Party and an opposition member at the current State Legislative Assembly said that the decision by the GRS government to provide the special allocation was in line with what he debated in the last State assembly sitting which was to put politics aside, embrace political maturity and usher Sabah to democratic state.

“Giving allocation to the opposition is not something new in Malaysia, besides Sabah, Penang (DAP), Selangor (PH), Negeri Sembilan (PH), Perak (Umno MB) and Johor (Umno MB) have done so. That is why I called on the state government to do the same especially under these trying times because of the pandemic.

“Speaking as a Democrat, this is a good move and I would like to urge bipartisanship across Malaysia to institutionalize democracy – provide funding to opposition and their constituencies, provide staff and office support for opposition, strengthen state assembly and allow opposition to play bigger role in check and balance process. No more discrimination against opposition and their constituencies,” he said.

Other opposition State legislative assemblymen were also sought for their comments but could not be reached.

Tanjung Aru assemblyman, Datuk Junz Wong when contacted refused to comment.