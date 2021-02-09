RM101,860 counterfeit sports products seized in KK

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) had seized 2,926 units of counterfeit sports items worth RM101,860 from a store here on Monday.

KPDNHEP Sabah officer, Georgie Abas said the raid was carried out following a one-week surveillance of the premises here.

Among the goods seized were 1,445 boxes of Nike shoes, 370 boxes of Adidas shoes, 688 pieces of Adidas jerseys,183 pieces of Nike jerseys,122 units of Nike bags and 118 units of Adidas bags.

“All 2,926 items were valued at RM101,860,” said Georgie in a statement today.

Seven people were subsequently detained to facilitate investigation.

According to investigation, the premises had only started operating early February this year while all the counterfeit goods were obtained from suppliers in Singapore.

The goods will then be advertised on social media for sale to customers around Kota Kinabalu.

The premises owner has since been detained to facilitate investigation under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademark Act 2019, which carries a fine of not more than RM10,000 for each item or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.