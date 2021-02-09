Round two of Sibujaya mass Covid screening yields 28 infections out of 629 samples

SIBU (Feb 9): A total of 28 out of 629 samples collected during the second round of large-scale Covid-19 screening near Sibujaya flats on Sunday have tested positive for the virus, said Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He pointed out that the testing for all the 629 samples have been completed.

“(The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reported in Sibujaya is) 247 up to Feb 9,” Dr Chin told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

On Monday, Dr Chin said a total of 22 out of 668 samples collected during the screening held at Sibujaya market on Jan 31 had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said there was still room for improvement as far as compliance with the Enhanced Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) enforced in Sibujaya from today for a period of two weeks.

The Enhanced SOP was implemented due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in the township, where among others, only businesses dealing with food, pharmacies, clinics, banks and petrol stations are allowed to operate.

“Based on the information and observations by the council’s Enforcement and Public Health and Environment officer, there is compliance but still room for improvement. Most of the business premises other than those dealing with food, pharmacies, clinics, banks and petrol stations, are closed.

“So, the only places that need attention are supermarkets, foods premises (take-away) and council’s markets.

“Again, I urge the Sibujaya residents to join hands to break the chains of infection by following the SOP strictly. So, please stay at home unless you are working or have important or necessary matters to attend to.

“Otherwise, stay at home. For those who have any symptoms or close contact (with Covid-19 case), please go to the nearest clinic for treatment,” Sempurai said.

He pointed out that only those with police permits are allowed to travel in and out of Sibujaya.

“However, if you need to get your food ration, you can get it from supermarkets and food premises in Sibujaya with only two person per car,” he pointed out.

“As for our council’s markets, I will discuss with council acting secretary (Manjenah Ansi) and enforcement to tighten the SOP,” Sempurai said.

A police roadblock has been set up at the main entrance of Sibujaya to reduce traffic movement.