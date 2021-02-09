SDEC subsidiary enters MOU with Kemena Global

KUCHING: Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hemisphere Corporation Sdn Bhd (Hemisphere) had entered a memorandum Of understanding (MoU) with Kemena Global Sdn Bhd (KGSB) to establish cooperation and explore opportunities for business collaborations in the hotel industry.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Hemisphere was represented by SEDC’s Chairman, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Abdul Aziz Dato Husain while KGSB was represented by its managing director, Albert Hii Toh Ing.

Also signing as witnesses on the MoU were SEDC’s general manager, Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir and KCSB’s director, Charlene Hii.

In his speech, Abdul Aziz mentioned the MoU is aimed enable both parties to collaborate in exploring areas for potential business ventures between the parties.

Towards this end, the parties have agreed to enter a strategic partnership that reflects their mutual intentions and to ensure the most viable means of co-ordinating and/or combining of their resources and activities towards the collaboration.

Abdul Aziz also announced the objective of establishing Hemisphere is for the company to be a full-fledged hotel management company and as a vehicle to expand SEDC’s business operations in the hotel industry, both locally and abroad through its brand recognition, “HEMiSPHERE”.

Meanwhile, KGSB has been a prominent key player in the Sarawak’s construction market segment. The core business of KGSB is in construction and has successfully diversified into logistics, property investment and development, hospitality and various strategic investments. KGSB currently owns a total of seven hotels, six in Sarawak and one in Sabah respectively.

KGSB has established many strategic and sustainable partnership with their principle clients, ranging from the local authorities, State or Federal Government and their appointed agencies within Sabah and Sarawak.

In Kuching City, HEMiSPHERE presently are managing and operating Grand Margherita Hotel, Riverside Majestic Hotel, Riverside Majestic Astana Wing and Damai Beach Resort in Santubong. The company also owns and operates a digital loyalty mobile application called Insiders Club, which was first of its kind in Malaysia. It is not only serves as a loyalty tool but also provide guests with more experience during their stay in Hemisphere managed hotels and resorts.

“It is heartening to see both parties had agreed to proceed with the MoU as we move forward in the year 2021 despite facing the challenges due to the outbreak of COVID19 pandemic,” said Abdul Aziz.

According to him, SEDC through its Tourism and Hospitality Division (THD) and Hemisphere had continue to remain resolute and resilient in achieving sustainability through strategic partnerships and collaborations with existing valued partners as well as potential suitors.

Abdul Aziz said SEDC had remain optimistic in light of the challenges caused by the pandemic which can be overcome if corporate organizations continue to work closely with their strategic partners who share the common goals and objectives of moving forward even during difficult times.

“Thus, all of our strategic partners are among important intangible assets to SEDC because their support and contribution are much needed in facilitating the speedy implementations of key projects entrusted to us by the Sarawak Government,” he enthused.

“It is very clear to us that our strategic partners are the value added drivers to SEDC that will keep our organization moving forward and progressing to higher levels” said Abdul Aziz.