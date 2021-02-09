Second smart traffic light system to be installed at Luak Bypass

MIRI: The second smart traffic lights to be installed at Luak Bypass would be synchronised with the first one at Luak Bay Road, says Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting .

Works on this Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) project should reach completion ahead of schedule this April, instead of the initial deadline in July.

“It will be synchronised with the first smart traffic lights for smoother traffic flow and better safety of road users,” he said after conducting a field inspection yesterday.

The project, implemented by Miri City Council (MCC), includes four CCTVs. It comes after two years of preparation and completion of civil works on the commercial shophouses in the area.

Residents had requested for smart traffic lights after the first was installed at Kampung Luak, about 500m down the road.

Ting said ultimately, it was about better safety for road users and more efficient traffic flow at the bypass connecting the main road, the city centre and coastal road; on top of reducing congestion during peak hours.

Accompanying Ting were Miri Mayor Adam Yii, MCC councillors and local Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) leaders.