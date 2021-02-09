Simunjan district turns green, Kuching district reverts to yellow from orange

KUCHING (Feb 9): The Simunjan district today reverted to green zone status from yellow zone status after no new local transmissions were recorded in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee added that Kuching district had changed to yellow zone status from orange zone status after recording 17 local transmissions in the last 14 days.

“Lundu, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu districts remain as red zones with a total of 1,863 local transmissions recorded in the nine districts in the last 14 days,” SDMC said.

It noted that the districts of Selangau, Sri Aman, Matu and Bau remained as orange zones after recording 108 local transmissions in the four districts in the last 14 days.

Subis, Samarahan, Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Daro, Sebauh, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong and Julau remain as yellow zones, with a total of 130 local transmissions reported in the last 14 days.

The remaining 11 districts in the state remain as green zones.

Based on Ministry of Health (MOH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period is classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.