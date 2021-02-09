Special allocation of RM3.1 mln for Sabah opposition assemblymen

TUARAN (Feb 9): Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today announced a special allocation of RM3.1 million for the 31 opposition assemblymen in the state.

He said each of these assemblymen would receive RM100,000 to help them tackle problems in their respective constituencies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Out of a sense of responsibility, I am giving this special allocation as proof of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government’s concern for the constituents’ wellbeing. This allocation is for the opposition assemblymen to help reduce the burden of the people in their respective areas amid the pandemic.”

Hajiji said this at the handing-out of appointment letters to the native chiefs, representatives of native chiefs, Chinese community leaders and village heads in the state constituencies of Sulaman and Pantai Dalit, here, today.

Also present were Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, who is also Tamparuli assemblyman; Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai (Kiulu assemblyman); Assistant Finance Minister, Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit assemblyman) and Tuaran district officer, Sadan Husain.

Hajiji, who is also state Finance Minister, said the allocation would be channelled to the opposition assemblymen soonest possible via the respective District Offices.

On today’s ceremony, Hajiji expressed hope that the 117 individuals who received their appointment letters could assist the state government realise the people’s aspirations and in speeding up development, particularly in Tuaran.

“I hope the native chiefs will play their role well, especially in upholding the position of the native courts. Please improve your knowledge in your respective fields in order to make good judgments.

“Likewise, the Chinese community leaders and village heads appointed must carry out their responsibilities well by being professional towards all regardless of race, religion and political ideology,” he said. – Bernama