State govt to expedite rural electrification projects, 97 pct coverage expected soon

KUCHING (Feb 9): The state government through the Ministry of Utilities and its implementing agency Sarawak Energy is accelerating the delivery of rural electrification projects to ensure reliable and affordable electricity supply for the entire state by 2025.

Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said that through the Rural Electrification Scheme (RES), Sarawak’s rural electricity coverage reached 95 per cent in 2020 with the electrification of 6,600 households and is expected to achieve 97 per cent in the coming months.

“For the overall Sri Aman division, rural electrification coverage now stands at 94.7 per cent, with just over 780 rural households left to be lighted up for the area to reach full electrification.

“By the end of 2021, 16 villages in the Lubok Antu district of Sri Aman will be grid-connected. This will benefit about 1,040 residents from 208 rural households in Lemanak and Engkari with 24-hour reliable electricity supply,” Rundi said in a statement today.

He noted that under Phase 1 of the RES for the area, a total of 114 rural households from nine villages in Lemanak were expected to be grid-connected by May 2021, with 12 households from two villages already electrified in December 2020.

“Phase 2 will light up 359 rural households from 18 villages in Engkari and the remaining households of Lemanak by 2021 or 2022.

“Although electrification works continue under full compliance with the relevant standard operating procedures and stringent in-house Covid-19 precautionary measures, the pandemic has presented uncertainties and challenges to safe and timely work progression,” Rundi said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy’s vice president for rural electrification Dr Chen Shiun said that a dedicated team was continuing the efforts in accelerating rural electrifcation implementation through various initiatives.

“We are currently constructing the 33kV Nanga Kesit substation while extending our lines to reach communities at the last mile of Engkari and to supply a wide expanse of Lemanak.

“The substation is expected to be commissioned by the end of March this year and it will also enhance supply reliability to the entire Lubok Antu district,” Dr Chen said.

He noted that a new distribution system technology known as the Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) has been adopted in considering the area’s harsh geographical conditions.

The MVCC is able to withstand momentary contact with crops or vegetation without causing interruptions, and would help in strengthening supply reliability.