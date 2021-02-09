Tawau man remanded for obstructing Covid team

TAWAU: A 37-year-old local man who obstructed a Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) monitoring team from carrying out their duties at Taman Semarak on Saturday had his remand order extended for three days by the Tawau High Court here, today.

The High Court deputy registrar Amir Shah Amir Hassan granted the extension after an application was made by ASP Dayang Nur Azarinawati Ag Kachee.

The case is being investigated under Section 188 of the Penal Code, Regulation 25 (1) (n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, Section 8 (1) (e) of the Sabah Minor Offenses Ordinance and Section 90 of the Police Act 1927.

In a viral video clip apparently taken by the suspect himself, he is seen acting aggressively and provoking the security personnel who were carrying out Covid-19 monitoring at about 8.30 am.

The accused had allegedly followed the vehicle of the monitoring team, which included personnel from the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and Civil Defence Force, and making a video recording using his mobile phone.

The suspect became aggressive and provoked the police personnel after he was ordered to stop his vehicle and asked to show his identity documents.

The police also questioned him over the purpose of shooting the video.

On Monday, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the man’s car almost hit a Rela personnel while trying to escape but he was later arrested and taken to the Tawau District Police Headquarters.

Hazani advised all quarters not to create provocation and obstruct civil servants as the security forces were only carrying out their duties in accordance with the law.