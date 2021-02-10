132 new cases, four more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Another 132 new Covid-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 50,855 cases as of Wednesday (Feb 10), said official state government Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Four more deaths were recorded, two in Tawau, one in Putatan and one in Sandakan.

He also said 170 patients recovered, bringing the total to 48,535 cases.

“There are 1,424 patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment, 517 of them are in hospitals while 904 are in PKRCs, and three in Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/ Prison,” he said.

As of Feb 10, 64 patients were placed in the intensive care unit, with 21 of them on ventilator support.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of daily cases today, with 34.

Keningau was the second highest (15) followed by Kudat (14), Lahad Datu (11), Tawau (8), Putatan (6), Sandakan (5), Papar (4), Penampang, Semporna (4), Kota Marudu (4), Tuaran (3), Kunak (3), Tenom (3), Kota Belud (3), Kinabatangan (2), Kalabakan (2), Beluran (2), Sipitang (2), Telupid (1), Beaufort (1) and Tambunan (1).

Two new clusters were reported here today, namely Kluster Jalan Tiga KKIP and Kluster Lorong Bersatu Damai.

Masidi also announced that houses of worship are allowed to operate with 1/3 capacity, or not exceeding 45 people at one time starting Friday.

Meanwhile, five time prayers in mosques are allowed but not exceeding 15 people. Friday prayers are also allowed in all zones in the state with a maximum of 45 people.

He added the decision to allow dine-in at restaurants excludes children and senior citizens.