Abdul Karim: Leasing out heritage buildings can add value, ensure conservation

KUCHING (Feb 10): Sarawak will ensure that leasing out heritage buildings for commercial purpose will not be detrimental to the buildings but will contribute towards their longevity, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah

He said the state will be improving the State Heritage Ordinance 2019 to ensure that tenants of heritage buildings maintain their main structure and historical value.

Abdul Karim said presently, tenants have to abide by the pre-contract conditions and were not allowed to do anything to the main structure of the heritage building without referring to the authorities.

“We have so many buildings we call ‘historical’ that got heritage value be they private individuals’ homes or even prison, buildings at Jalan Haji Taha, at St Thomas’ Cathedral and graveyard, and when you walk down the road, a Chinese cemetery.

“Sometimes buildings should not be left idle otherwise they could rot away,” he told a press conference.

Reacting to public concerns over the 135-year-old Round Tower here which had recently been converted into a restaurant, Abdul Karim said the place was previously abandoned but now people could have coffee there while appreciating its historical value.

Changes like the one made to the Round Tower were normal not only in Malaysia but also in many other countries because they added value to the old buildings, he said.

“These buildings may be old but whomever we lease them out to will be able to look after them so that they can be appreciated by the future generation,” said Abdul Karim.

He cited an old prison converted into a hotel in Portugal as an example of adding value to heritage buildings.

“My hope is that those who had expressed their concerns look at things holistically. There is no intention to lease out the buildings and then leaving it to the tenants to do whatever they want with them” he said.

He added that the critics should not single out the Kuching Round Tower as there were many other heritage buildings that have been converted for other uses.

“We have so many forts upgraded for useful purposes but their main structure or outlook are being preserved.

“For instance, we may not be able to find Belian tiles now but we can use other types of roofing. However the main structure remains, the history remains,” Abdul Karim said.

The Round Tower at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg was gazetted in 1985 as a state heritage building. The building was completed in 1886 during the reign of the Second Rajah, Sir Charles Brooke.

According to the Sarawak Tourism Board’s website, the Round Tower was originally intended for military use but became a public dispensary after it was completed.

It added that it was used as a dispensary until 1947 and was later used by the Labour Office and the Subordinate Courts Registry. It was also the headquarters of the Sarawak Craft Council.