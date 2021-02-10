Amir Hamzah Azizan appointed new EPF CEO

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan as its chief executive officer (CEO) effective March 1.

Amir Hamzah, currently Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) president and CEO, will take over the position from Tunku Alizakri Alias, who has been EPF CEO since Aug 20, 2018.

In a statement today, the retirement fund said Amir Hamzah brings with him more than 25 years of corporate experience, beginning his career with the Shell Group of Companies before serving as CEO for MISC Bhd, Petronas Dagangan Bhd, Petronas Lubricants International, Icon Offshore Bhd, and Themed Attractions Resorts and Hotels Sdn Bhd.

EPF chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said Tunku Alizakri will continue his contributions towards public service in a different capacity.

“On behalf of the EPF, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Tunku Alizakri for his exemplary service to the EPF and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“At the same time, I would like to welcome and congratulate Amir Hamzah on his appointment as the new EPF CEO. With his broad corporate experience, we are looking forward to his dynamic and focused leadership to lead the fund through this complex and challenging period of the EPF’s history,” he said.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, TNB announced that Datuk Ir Baharin Din will take over as its CEO effective March 1. — Bernama