Car skids, plunges into ditch, driver dead

SIBU: An accident that struck Jalan Bahagia Jaya in Teku here on Monday night left one man dead.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, who confirmed receiving a report of the incident, said the man was aged 35 and from Jalan Tiong Hua here.

“The police received a report from a family member of the victim at 12.21am (yesterday) about the accident, said to have occurred at 8pm (on Monday).

“According to witnesses, the man was driving his car along Jalan Bahagia Jaya when the vehicle suddenly skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch,” said Stanley.

The man was later taken to Sibu Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead at 8.57pm.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987,” said Stanley.