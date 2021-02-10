Covid-19: 135 new cases in Sarawak, zero deaths today

KUCHING (Feb 10): Sarawak recorded 135 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,006 cases, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“Of the 135 cases, 83 were detected in Sibu, 19 in Bintulu, nine in Miri. six in Dalat, five in Julau, three in Kuching, three in Betong, two in Kapit, two in Lundu and one each in Kanowit, Serian and Beluru,” the deputy chief minister said during a press conference on the daily Covid-19 update in the state today.

