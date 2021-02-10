Driver injured after lorry skidded, crashed into tree at Jalan Miri-Bintulu

MIRI (Feb 10): A lorry driver was injured while his assistant escaped unhurt when the lorry they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a tree at Jalan Miri-Bintulu (near Taman Awam) here at around 12.15pm today.

Miri Central Fire and Rescue Station (BBP Miri Central) in a statement said they were alerted of the accident at 12.18pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team found out that the injured driver was pinned to his seat.

“The personnel had to use the rescue kit to cut parts of the lorry to ease the extrication process,” it said.

The injured victim was later handed over to paramedics from Miri Hospital.

It is learnt that the duo were on their way from the city centre heading towards Miri Airport when the driver suddenly lost control of the lorry and skidded before it crashed into the tree.