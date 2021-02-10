Education Ministry: Exam candidates must make daily Covid-19 screening declaration

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): Examination candidates at all local schools must submit a Covid-19 screening declaration form daily before entering their examination halls, according to the Education Ministry.

In its frequently asked questions (FAQ) on the New Norm Guidelines for School Management and Operations 2.0 available on its website, the ministry said this was to ensure candidates’ current health status was made known to invigilators.

Among others, the form requires students to state when they were tested for Covid-19, their recent travel history, and potential exposure to Covid-19.

The forms will be available physically at all schools and may also be downloaded from the Board Of Examination’s official website.

“Completed forms must be submitted to the Chief Steward of Examination before a candidate enters the examination hall,” the ministry said.

Students will also be screened daily for fevers and will be barred from entry if their temperature exceeds 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Students who test positive for Covid-19 or those who have had close contact with a Covid-19 patient must obtain a letter from either the quarantine centre, clinic or hospital to submit to the school for them to re-sit their exams on a later date.

“This letter or document of personal health or quarantine instruction is required by the Board of Examinations as a supporting document to allow the candidate to sit for the rescheduled exams,” they said.

The ministry added that if a student undergoes testing and is found negative for Covid-19, he or she will be allowed to sit for tests in the examination halls, but must be present in the hall before half an hour past the examination start time.

“After seeking treatment at a clinic or hospital, if the candidate arrives past 30 minutes into the paper, the candidate is not allowed to sit for the examination on the same day but is allowed to sit for the rescheduled examination,” they said. – Malay Mail