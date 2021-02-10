Facebook user apologises over post after police report lodged against him

TATAU: A Facebook user apologised Monday over a post in which he stated that elected representatives had misused their RM5 million Rural Transformation Project (RTP) allocation.

The apology by Thomas Kayong came after Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Kakus branch committee members lodged a police report against him the same day he made the posting.

The post, which was widely shared by other Facebook users and also shared in various WhatsApp groups, stated that elected representatives spent their RTP allocation on trips to Thailand, instead of helping their constituents.

PRS Kakus in its police report said they considered the unfounded accusation in Thomas’ Facebook post had tarnished the image of elected representatives in Sarawak.

Following the filing of the police report, Thomas went to the PRS Kakus service centre to apologise and express deep regret for his action.

He was later briefed by PRS Kakus service centre officer Eugene John Sikie on the standard operating procedure of the implementation of RTP projects.

According to Eugene, RTP projects are supervised by the implementing agencies such as the local authority, Public Works Department and Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

“The contractors assigned to implement the RTP projects have to go through a voting process which is closely supervised by the district office or Resident’s Office.

“Meanwhile, the state assemblyman’s office will submit the name list of the Village Security and Development Committees (JKKKs) which receive the RTP projects, based on the application according to priority,” he explained to Thomas.

Thus, Eugene said the payment or allocation of RTP projects are not from the state assemblymen’s account as claimed by some parties.