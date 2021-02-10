Five injured after jumping to safety from burning flat in Matang

KUCHING (Feb 10): A family of three including a eight months old baby were rescued from a burning flat at Taman Suria Jaya, Jalan Matang around 5am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said five other individuals aged between 18 and 69 years-old suffered various injuries when they jumped to safety from the first floor of the flat.

All five victims are currently being warded at the Sarawak General Hospital’s red zone.

At the scene were fire fighters from the Petra Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations who managed to bring the fire at the 14 unit flats under control at 5.43am.

It was also reported that the first unit on the ground floor was 80 per cent destroyed by the fire, while the other two adjacent units only suffered minor damages of between 10 and 20 per cent.

On the upper floors, eleven units were suffered damages of between 10 and 60 per cent.

Also destroyed were seven motorcycles that were parked at the flat’s ground floor stairwell.

The whole operations ended at 7.21am and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.