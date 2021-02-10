Frontliners throw birthday surprise for young patient at Covid-19 quarantine centre in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 10): Health workers at the Desa Sanyan Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre here have given a young patient a birthday surprise to remember yesterday.

A video that captured the heartwarming moment was posted on the ‘Drisa SWK’ Facebook page and has made its rounds on social media.

In the two minute-video, the patient had turned seven years old and was surprised with a birthday cake and presents by frontliners in full personal protective equipment (PPE) as they sang him the Birthday Song.

Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu confirmed that the celebration took place at the quarantine centre yesterday.

“Yes it is true. The patient’s family bought a cake and my staff helped to arrange a small celebration for him,” he said when contacted.

The administrator of the ‘Drisa SWK’ Facebook page had titled the video: “Birthday di Pusat Kuarantin” with a caption that read: “Semoga adik ini dan ahli keluarga nya segera sembuh. Sambutan hari jadi yang mungkin membawa makna kepada adik ini. Maybe dah besar nanti boleh jadi Doktor. (May this boy and his family recover soon. This birthday celebration may mean a lot to him. Maybe when he grows up he can become a doctor.)”

They said that they had received a box of cake and presents from family members of one of the patients at the centre and decided to make it a bit more special for the boy.

At the end of the video, they wrote: “Semoga sedikit surprise sambutan hari jadi daripada kami ini dapat memberikan makna kepada adik kerana kami tahu betapa sunyinya dia di pusat kuarantin. (May the birthday surprise from us be meaningful to you because we know how quiet it is at the quarantine centre).”

Reacting to the video, a Facebook user who identified herself as the patient’s sister, posted a photo of him smiling with his cake and chocolates. She thanked the frontliners for making the video and for surprising her brother.