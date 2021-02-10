JKR: Repair of village road middle of this year

SERIAN: The damaged access road to Kampung Mawang Tahup is expected to be repaired in the middle part of this year, said Public Works Department (JKR) Corporate Communications Unit yesterday.

In a statement, it said the repair work is a long-term plan to restore road access to Kampung Mawang Tahup.

A long stretch of the road measuring about 100 metres just before Kampung Mawang Tahup collapsed on Sunday afternoon following a landslide, cutting off the Bidayuh village with about 700 people from 130 families.

As temporary measure, JKR built a road diversion to enable the village to be reachable again.

The road diversion was completed and passable to traffic on Monday evening.

“The long-term plan to repair the road is expected to be implemented in the middle of this year, after we complete further site investigation as well as survey and road design. Road users going to and from Kampung Mawang Tahup are advised to take extra care and comply with the road safety signs at the affected site,” said the statement posted on JKR Corporate Communications Unit website.

On Monday, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong visited the affected stretch of the road to see for himself the road diversion work.

Manyin, who is also Tebedu assemblyman, was briefed by JKR Serian acting divisional engineer Oliiver Ngabong Jimmy at the site.

Joining Manyin at the visit were a political secretary to the chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Serian Resident Tuah Suni and Tebedu district officer Joseph Liaw.

Serian MP Datuk Srri Richard Riot Jaem also visited the site on Sunday not long after he was informed of the landslide.