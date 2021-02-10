Kapit, Song households receive food aid from state government

KAPIT: Households in Kapit and Song district, which are currently under the Movement Control Order (MCO) until Feb 16, have begun to receive food aid.

Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut has been overseeing the distribution here since Sunday (Feb 7).

When contacted, he said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government has allocated funds for food aid for the around 14,000 households in Kapit District from longhouses to kampungs, settlement areas, and housing estates.

He said the food aid, which is being distributed in phases, seeks to lessen the burden of the people due to the MCO standard operating procedures requiring them to stay at home.

Cerisologo explained all households are to receive the assistance in the form of 10kg rice, 2kg sugar, 2kg cooking oil, 1kg flour, one pack of tea, two tins of sardines, one packet of biscuits, and one pack of instant noodles.

Among the communities that have received the food aid are Kampung Baru, Rumah Undi, Rumah Robert Ngelambang, Rumah Richard Lembau, Rumah Landi Diaw, Rumah Rolland, and Rumah Ekau Baring.