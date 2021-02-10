‘Keep CNY spirit alive, be vigilant against Covid-19’

MIRI: The Chinese community are reminded to remain vigilant against Covid-19 infection and celebrate the coming Chinese New Year (CNY) under the new normal.

However, the pandemic should not deter them from keeping the Chinese New Year spirit alive, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said.

“In view of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the CNY this year has to be celebrated under a new normal.

“The important thing is that we must not forget the traditional values of CNY to show our love, respect and gratitude to our parents and elders,” he said in his CNY message which was recorded at Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) Miri yesterday.

Although many members of the family will not be able to return to have reunion dinners with their parents and elders, the Senadin assemblyman said they can still send greetings to each other through online applications.

“Convey your best wishes to your parents and elders by calling them or even through video calling.

“The tradition of giving red packet as a symbolic wishing of good luck to the elders and children can be also done through digital platform now. Therefore, we must keep our family bonding and the traditional CNY values alive.”

He reminded that under the SOP set by the state government for Chinese New Year celebration, open houses, including door-to-door visiting, and lion and dragon dance performances are not allowed.

In addition to that, he said, the guidelines also clearly state there shall be no dine-in at hotels or restaurants for reunion dinners, no celebration or worshipping at temples or public places and no Chinese New Year Bazaar at open spaces, hotels and shopping malls.

However, the SOPs allow a reunion dinner and small celebration to be held at home with 20 close family members only on CNY eve and the first day of CNY.

“When celebrating CNY, we must not forget about the brave frontliners who work tirelessly to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone can play an important role in controlling the spread of the virus. What we can do to reduce the burden of the frontliners is to comply with the SOPs.”

Besides reducing outdoor activities and gatherings, the public, he reminded, should avoid going to crowded places and pay extra caution to personal hygiene and wear face mask in public places and wash their hands frequently.

“We still have a long way to go in fighting the infection. We must work together in order to put a stop to the pandemic.”

Following the government’s recent announcement that Covid-19 vaccination will be carried out soon, he hoped that the pandemic will be over towards the end of this year.

“With the vaccination, I hope that we will return to our normal way of life and be able to celebrate the CNY in the traditional normal in 2022.”