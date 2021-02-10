KPDNHEP constantly monitors business premises to ensure SOP compliance

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 10): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will continue to monitor business premises allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi hoped the permission given to resume the business activities especially for dine-in restaurants would not be abused and that all business premises will fully comply with the SOP and stipulated regulations.

While expressing appreciation to the government and MKN for the permission granted for the reopening of more retail shops starting today, the minister said the move was much awaited by the relevant industries and consumers.

“I am confident all industry players and consumers will comply with the SOP as a sign of support to the government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and, at the same time, working together to revive the country’s economy,” he said in a statement today.

He said the ministry would not hesitate to take stern action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) against owners of premises who failed to comply with the SOP.

As at last Sunday, the ministry’s enforcement team had inspected 357,489 business premises nationwide for SOP compliance and 112 premises were compounded under Act 342.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Sector) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that MKN had agreed to allow more retail shops and dine-ins to reopen with stricter SOP.

He said the decision was made to ensure the sustainability of retail businesses such as clothing and accessories, car accessories, handicrafts, children’s toys, and sports equipment. – Bernama