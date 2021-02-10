MDDMC: Five longhouses in Beluru, one in Subis still under lockdown

MIRI (Feb 10): Five longhouses in Beluru district and one in Subis district are still under lockdown, while the lockdown at seven other longhouses in the Beluru, Subis and Telang Usan districts have ended, said the Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC).

In a press statement after a meeting yesterday, MDDMC minister-in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin said in Beluru district, Rh Nelson is still under lockdown until Feb 13, while the lockdown at Rh Pengabang, Rh Matthew Tiri, Rh Lawang and Rh Banyan will end on Feb 21.

For Subis district, Lee, who is also state Transport Minister, said the lockdown at Rumah Clarence will end on Feb 16.

Lee said the longhouses which have their lockdowns ended are Rh Emah, Rh Apol, Rh Anthony, Rh Chabu and Rh Justin in Beluru district, as well as Rumah Sabang in Subis district and Rumah Long Jeeh in Telang Usan district.

Meanwhile, Lee said he informed the meeting that Telang Usan district has reverted to become a green zone two days ago, thus increasing the number of green zones in Miri division to two.

As for the Seruas Cluster in Beluru district, he said it has entered into its second generation.

In view of this, he urged the public to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to break the chain of infection.

“Everyone must follow all the SOPs for funeral that have been issued by Unit For Other Religion (Unifor) and Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak (Mais), throughout this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO),” Lee stressed.

He said that there are also guidelines for the handling of the deceased during the Covid-19 pandemic that were issued by the State Islamic Department and Human Resources Unit of the Chief Minister’s Department.

“MDMC is appealing to all members of the public here to be vigilant and work together in fighting this pandemic.

“The public must always follow the SOPs and avoid crowded places, confined space as well as close conversation. Please wash your hands with soap regularly, wear mask in public places and if you have any of the symptoms please follow all the guidelines set by the Health Ministry,” he added.