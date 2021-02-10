More blood needed in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The amount of blood raised from donors during the Movement Control Order (PKP) in Sabah has been very low, with only 468 pints last month against the state’s need of 5,833 pints a month.

Chairman of the Sabah branch of the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Blood Donation Programme, Leslie Chan Boon Siang said the amount of blood collected last month could only meet the monthly need at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here.

He said 7,732 pints of blood was collected last year through 185 blood donation programmes.

“The drop in the amount of blood collected is worrying and it is hoped that more people will come forward to donate to ensure we have continuous blood supply,” he told Bernama.

He said MRC had conducted blood donation programmes in six districts in Sabah, namely Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Kudat, Kuala Penyu, Pitas and Tenom.

Chan called on the people of Sabah, especially those aged between 18 and 29 to come forward to donate blood to replenish the supply.

He said they need not be afraid to donate because the handling of blood donations follows the standard operating procedures (SOP).

The public can directly contact Leslie at 013-9913119 for any inquiries. – Bernama