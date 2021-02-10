Over 2,000 disinfection operations  conducted – director

KOTA KINABALU: Since the Covid-19 pandemic was reported last year, the State Fire and Rescue Department have carried out 2,000 public sanitisation and disinfection operations at Covid-19 high-risk areas, said Sabah Fire and Rescue Department director Kamarulzaman Malik Abdullah.

“For this year alone, between January and early February, we have received more than 200 requests for Covid-19 sanitisation and disinfection.

“The demand for public sanitisation is still high especially in government buildings because if the staff or any individual is believed infected with the virus, we will carry out the sanitisation and disinfection operation,” he said.

Kamarulzaman said this during the Chinese New Year safety campaign at a police roadblock in Menggatal.

Commenting on the campaign, Kamarulzaman said the number of fire incidents will normally increase during festive celebrations.

“Referring to our records last year, we received as many as 400 fire incidents during the festive celebrations.

“We hope through this campaign, we are able to remind and educate the public on the importance of keeping their home safe,” he said, adding that individual negligence was mostly the cause of the fires.