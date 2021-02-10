PMO: 19 individuals appointed to Independent Special Committee on Emergency

KUALA LUMPUR: Nineteen individuals have been appointed to the Independent Special Committee on Emergency 2021 with immediate effect.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement yesterday said the appointment has received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The 19 individuals are former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria as the chairman, former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Samsudin Osman, former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Norian Mai, former Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, former Health director-general Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohamad Taha Arif, and prominent cardiothoracic surgeon Tan Sri Dr Yahya Awang.

Also appointed were President of National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia Tan Sri Ter Leong Yap, Pro-Chancellor of Universiti Cyberjaya Tan Sri Dr R. Palan, former deputy public prosecutor at Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) Datuk Sallehuddin Saidin, Mufti of Perlis Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, public health expert Prof Datu Dr Andrew Kiyu Dawi anak Usop and former Sabah State

Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman.

Seven members of Parliament were also appointed namely Tan Sri Noh Omar (Tanjung Karang), Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (Batang Lupar), Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort), Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (Pasir Puteh), Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (Kulim-Bandar Baharu), Anthony Loke Siew Fook (Seremban) and Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (Kuala Selangor).

The PMO said the committee, set up under Section 2 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, serves to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the ongoing existence of major emergency in Malaysia and the end of it.

The National Security Council of the Prime Minister’s Department will serve as the secretariat of the committee. — Bernama