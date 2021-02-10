SDMC to meet next Monday to discuss state’s Covid-19 immunisation plan – Uggah

KUCHING (Feb 10): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will be having a meeting next Monday to discuss on the state’s Covid-19 immunisation plan, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the meeting will look into updating the State Health Department’s publicity blitz to convince all Sarawakians on the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I think all of you must have must have read about negative news circulating online regarding the vaccine.

“It is indeed a great challenge for the State Health Department to make sure the right message is effectively delivered to everyone,” he told a press conferenced today.

He said SDMC is now working out its machinery including the State Public Communication Unit (Ukas) and social media team to work on the publicity blitz of the vaccination plan.

“We are getting ready the materials so it will be delivered to the public as soon as possible,” he said.

He also said that the information on the immunisation plan will be available in various languages including Iban and Bidayuh.

“That’s why we need to have a meeting on Monday to coordinate so that the translation is a contemporary translation and can be understood by the main industry,” he said.

Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.