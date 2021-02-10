Uggah: 6,000 residents of Town Villa in Sibujaya to be under EMCO from Feb 12 to 25

KUCHING (Feb 10): Some 6,000 residents of flats and houses in Town Villa, Sibujaya, will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from 12.01am on Friday to 11.59pm on February 25, said State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that the decision was necessary following the high number of Covid-19 cases there.

“Sibu Jaya town has recorded 247 positive cases out of which 129 cases were found in Town Villa flats and housing area with an estimated population of 6,000 people. That is why SDMC has decided to implement EMCO there,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 today.

MORE TO COME