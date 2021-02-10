Upko welcomes GRS decision to allocate funds for opposition reps

KOTA KINABALU: United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) has welcomed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) decision to allocate RM100,000 to each of the the 31 opposition assemblymen in the state.

In a joint statement made by President Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, Deputy President Datuk Donald Mojuntin, and Vice President Datuk Ewon Benedick, the party had described the move as a good start towards depoliticalisation of constituency development fund (CDF).

“Upko congratulates (Chief Minister) Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for starting to reform a flawed practice under the BN and Warisan-Plus era.

“However, Upko is of the opinion that the reform can be expanded and Hajiji will be remembered by history if his government can enact a legislation that ensures equitable CDF for all ADUNs and MPs regardless of their party affiliation. GRS should be more reformist than its predecessors,” said the three leaders.

They pointed out that the State Government currently gives a state minister annual allocation of RM2.1 million, an assistant state minister RM1.14 million and a government backbencher RM1.1 million.

They further disclosed that the Sabah state government also gives MPs RM10,000 monthly to maintain their service centre, but the money is channeled to the Bersatu Division Chairperson for 14 opposition-held constituencies in Sabah and Labuan.

“The RM10,000 should be given to the MP office elected by the people, regardless of the party she or he represents. Giving RM1.68 million to the 13 Division chairpersons of the State Government’s anchor party should be stopped,” they said.

They vowed that Upko will advocate for this reform both at state and federal level not only under the present government, but also any political coalition seeking for mandate from the people to form the government in the future.