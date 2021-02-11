Assemblyman relieved Telang Usan back to green zone

MIRI: The detection of Covid-19 infections at Long Jeeh is a sobering wake-up call for the people in Telang Usan who pulled out all stops to prevent the spread of the disease and to turn the district back to green zone, said Dennis Ngau.

Everyone was scared when they realised that the coronavirus had arrived at their doorsteps after the infections were reported in Long Jeeh last month, forcing the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee to fly a health team to conduct swab tests after villagers there tested positive for the virus.

“During the period when the district was classified as yellow zone, I could clearly see the worried looks on our people’s faces wherever I went in the district as the rural folks were worried that the virus was now among the rural community and no one could know who is a carrier among them,” the Telang Usan assemblyman said.

The communities, however, rallied behind the government agencies in shoring up their defence while villages or longhouses put up no-entry signs for outsiders as a preventive measure.

Telang Usan District Disaster Management Committee led by district officer Baru Tai, assisted by head of Long Lama Clinic Dr Samuel Wong Leong Khieng and supported by community leaders led by Penghulu Desmond Yap and all concerned, immediately sprang into action the moment the positive Covid-19 cases at Long Jeeh and Long San were announced

The committee immediately met to tackle and prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the rural community and agreed to put up another roadblock at Long Lama town, the second one after the official government roadblock at Simpang Sg Liam.

The state government recognised this initiative of the local people and took over the management of the roadblock by providing personnel, food and drinks, including sending a platoon of 18 army personnel to mount the roadblock.

Dennis offered his Long Lama service centre to be used as their accommodation while many individuals contributed food and drinks to the enforcement personnel there.

The state assemblyman, however, warned that the danger is not over and the people must be vigilant.

“I am indeed happy and relieved after the news that Telang Usan is back again in green zone but still very worried as our neighbouring districts are still struggling with the virus,” he said.

He was pleased with the discipline and commitment among Telang Usan folks and government staff in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

A major Chinese New Year celebration in the district has been cancelled by the organiser and the Chinese community there are calling on their families not to return home for the celebrations this year.

Dennis said this was conveyed to him during his visit to Long Lama last week.

Meanwhile, he urged the non-Chinese communities, especially the Orang Ulu community from Telang Usan living Miri City which is a red zone, to stay vigilant and avoid going back to their village or longhouse for this holiday, saying that the virus is still actively spreading.