Covid-19: New ‘Nanga Lijan Cluster’ emerges in Julau District, 23 positive cases detected

KUCHING (Feb 11): A new Covid-19 cluster dubbed the Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau district has been identified by the State Health Department today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update today, SDMC said this cluster involved the longhouse Rumah Banyang in Nanga Lijan in the Julau District.

The committee said the index case for this cluster is a local man who was screened at the Julau Health Clinic on Feb 1 after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, such as a fever and coughing since Jan 27.

“This longhouse has also been put under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) beginning Feb 8 for 14 days, till Feb 21.

“Following close contact screening, 22 more positive cases have been detected from this cluster.

“As of Feb 11 at 12pm, 116 individuals have been screened in relation to this cluster where 23 tested positive for Covid-19 including the index case, 53 tested negative and 40 were still awaiting their lab test results,” said SDMC.

As of today, 16 active clusters were recorded in Sarawak — the new Nanga Lijan cluster with a total of 23 cases, Seruas Cluster with a total of 69 cases, Sebangkoi Cluster (33), Jun Heng Cluster (26), Bintang Daily Cluster (9), Jalan Pengiran Cluster (24), Tabong Cluster (34), Indah Riang Cluster (34), Bedayan Cluster (17), Rakut Cluster (172), Bukit Sekubong Cluster (33), Jelita Cluster (56), Pasai Cluster (2,419), Keranji Tabuan Cluster (15), Bah Sayap Cluster (96), and Stutong Cluster (41).

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains the largest cluster in the state, with 2,419 total cases after recording 51 new cases today.

The Seruas Cluster also recorded three new cases today, while the Sebangkoi Cluster recorded 10 new cases, the Jalan Pengiran Matu Cluster recorded one new case, and the Rakut Cluster with five new cases.