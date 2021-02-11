Covid-19: Sarawak records 184 new cases, one fatality

KUCHING (Feb 11): Sarawak recorded 184 cases today along with one fatality, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement today that the death, which occurred in Sibu, brought the total number of fatalities in the state to 56.

The committee said the latest fatality was a local 70-year-old man who was admitted into the Sibu Hospital on Jan 23 after experiencing difficulty breathing.

His rt-PCR test revealed he was positive for Covid-19 on Feb 2, and his health continued to deteriorate, which led to his death on Feb 10, said SDMC.

“He had a history of comorbidity of blood cancer,” SDMC said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s Covid-19 tally of cases rose to 6,190 cases.

Sibu continued to record the highest number of new cases today at 57, where 49 were detected from active case detection (ACD) operations, three from voluntary screening, three healthcare workers and two patients with symptoms.

Subis recorded 31 cases, all related to the Pasai Cluster, while Kapit district 24 where 10 were patients who showed symptoms, five from ACD, five from voluntary screening and four related to the Pasai Cluster.

Julau recorded 18 new cases where 17 were from the new Nanga Lijan Cluster and one from ACD.

Sri Aman district today recorded 10 new cases all related to the Sebangkoi Cluster, while Song district nine where five were from ACD and four related to the Pasai Cluster.

Kuching recorded six new cases today, where five were local individuals returning from Selangor (2), Kuala Lumpur (1), Negeri Sembilan (1) and Perak (1), and one was a patient who showed Covid-19 symptoms.

In Bintulu , six new cases were recorded today where three were in the Rakut Cluster and the other three were patients who showed symptoms.

Miri recorded five new cases where two were from ACD, one from the Seruas Cluster, one local returning from Kelantan, and one healthcare worker.

In Pakan district, four new cases were recorded from ACD, Bukit Mabong district also four all involving the Pasai Cluster, and Beluru district three where two were from the Seruas Cluster and one Rakut Cluster.

Kanowit recorded two new cases where one involved the Pasai Cluster and one from ACD. Lundu district recorded one new case involving the Pasai Cluster as well.

Saratok recorded one new case from ACD, Dalat one from Pasai Cluster, Limbang one from ACD after returning from Sibu, and Matu one involving the Jalan Pengiran Cluster.

A total of 1,836 active cases were being treated in hospitals throughout the state as of today, where 891 were in Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital (388), Sarawak General Hospital (174), Kapit Hospital’s Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (174 ), Bintulu Hospital (164 ), Sarikei Hospital (41 ), three in Limbang Hospital’s Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre and 1 in Saratok Hospital.

Also today, 172 cases have recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from the hospitals. They were 74 from Sibu Hospital, 48 from Kapit PKRC, 21 in Miri Hospital, 14 in Bintulu Hospital, nine in Sarikei Hospital and six in SGH.

All in all 4,273 out of 6,190 cases in Sarawak or 69.03 per cent have recovered from the disease to date.

SDMC also reported 295 new person-under-investigation (PUS) cases today where 19 were still waiting for the lab test result.

At the same time, 273 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were also recorded in Sarawak, making it a total of 5,836 of them being quarantined in 84 hotels and other quarantine centres across the state.