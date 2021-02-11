Covid-19: Subis District now a red zone after 31 new cases detected

KUCHING (Feb 11): The Subis District has been classified a red zone today after 31 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the area, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The committee in a statement said this was because a total of 49 new locally transmitted cases were recorded in the district in the last 14 days.

SDMC also revealed that Julau District was now an orange zone after a total of 38 new cases were recorded in the district in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, the status of Lundu, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu districts remained red with a total of 1,875 cases of local transmissions of Covid-19 reported in these nine districts in the last 14 days.

Selangau, Sri Aman, Matu and Bau districts also retain their orange zone status with 118 cases of locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days.

Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Sebauh, Daro, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga and Meradong districts remained as yellow zones with a total of 116 cases of locally transmitted cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Asajaya, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Pusa,

Kabong and Marudi districts remain green zones.

On another note, the police have issued 26 compound notices throughout the state since yesterday for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

In Mukah district, six compound notices were issued, while five were issued inn Samarahan, five in Kanowit, three in Padawan, three in Sibu, two in Miri and two in Kapit.

In the same period of time, the Local Government and Housing Ministry issued 139 SOP violation warning notices where 34 were by the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), 30 by the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Miri City Council (23), Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) (19), Dalat Mukah District Council (MDDM) (16), Marudi District Council (9), Kuching South City Council (MBKS) (3), Serian District Council (3) and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) (2).