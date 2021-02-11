Covid-19: Uggah admits having learned a few lessons

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has learned a few lessons from managing the state’s Covid-19 situation particularly outbreaks that occurred in rural areas, says its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said one such lesson was from the Pasai Cluster in Sibu which was due to the committee permitting the positive case to isolate for home quarantine.

“At first I believed that it would be easy to control the situation at longhouses but my optimism was wrong and we found that there were issues and we have learnt from there.

“This was also one of the reasons why we decided to bring all the negative contact from a longhouse in Miri to be quarantined in town because we learn that we cannot leave them at the longhouse as they can’t really stay in their rooms,” he told a press conference yesterday.

He said another lesson was that the committee must ensure that all vehicles and manpower were sufficient in districts across the state.

“For instance in Sibu, there are more than 100 longhouses and when there are so many cases, it really pushes our hospital staff into a very stressful situation because everything happens so fast,” he said.

He also said the SDMC task force led by Datuk Dr Andrew Kiyu yesterday presented a review on how the committee handled the state’s Covid-19 situation from Feb last year until today.

“We looked into where we have gone wrong, what standard operating procedures (SOPs) did not work, what SOPs needed to be tightened and preparation for the future especially on screening facilities,” he said.

He also said that in the past few weeks, some of the test samples required a six-day waiting period. This is not good because when those who were screened have to wait, they will wander.

“So we want to make it our KPI (key performance indicator) that our results must come out the latest within 48 hours,” he said.

However, he also noted that the state had limited Covid-19 screening facilities and as such needed to send samples to private facilities, universities and even to Kuala Lumpur for testing.

He said the state was now planning to upgrade some of its district hospitals such as in Kapit, Serian and Bau into hybrid hospitals.

“For instance, in Kapit they had to treat Covid-19 patients because of the high positive cases in the area but to do so, the hospital must have facilities.

“Right now, Kapit is a hybrid hospital and we plan to do so for all other district hospitals in the state,” he said.

Uggah also urged the public to do their part and not leave the management of Covid-19 solely to the SDMC alone.

“We were given to understand that a group of young people have gathered, thinking they might be immune to Covid-19. But a few days later, all ten of them tested positive.

“This is the experience that must be observed not only by the SDMC management but also by the public because the virus can spread very fast,” he said.