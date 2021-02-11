Covid: 3,288 new cases, 14 fatalities recorded yesterday — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,288 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 251,604, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said, through a posting on his official Twitter account, that 3,283 of yesterday’s cases were local transmissions involving 1,889 Malaysians and 1,394 foreigners.

“The remaining five are import case involving three Malaysians and two foreigners.

“There are currently 52,186 active cases while, during the same period, 14 fatalities involving Malaysians were reported today, taking the death toll to 923 cases,” he said.

He said there were also 1,929 recoveries yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 198,495.

Dr Noor Hisham said 285 patients are being treated in intensive care units, with 131 of them intubated.

Of the 14 fatalities, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor had five cases, Sabah four, Johor two while Kedah, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya recorded one each, with the victims aged between 36 and 94.

Meanwhile, he said 63 of the cases reported yesterday were linked to clusters in the lock-ups, Immigration detention centres and prisons. The clusters are Tembok Sungai Udang (46 cases), Tembok Pengkalan Chepa (seven), Tembok Renggam (five), Tembok Bukit Besi (two), Tembok Taiping (one), Matambai (one) and Kepayan Prison (one).

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 11 new clusters were detected, with seven of them linked to workplaces and two each involving the community and high-risk groups.

The workplace clusters were detected in Selangor (Industri Wawasan, Batu 20 and Persiaran Sepang Construction Site); Kuala Lumpur (Jalan Tandok Construction Site and Jalan Dua Belas); Sabah (Jalan Tiga KKIP); as well as Johor (Jalan Uda Utama).

The two community clusters were identified in Johor, namely Jalan Kanchil Waha and Lorong Sahabat while the two high-risk group clusters were detected in Sabah (Lorong Bersatu Damai) and Kuala Lumpur (Jalan Harun).

“There are currently 466 active clusters, with 82 of them recording an increase in new cases today (yesterday). The clusters with the highest increase are Tanjung Suria (356 cases), Persiaran Perkilangan (319) and Jalan Cochrane (104),” he said.

He added that, so far, 465 clusters had ended, including the four declared yesterday, namely the Jalan Genting cluster, Harum cluster, Medan Idaman cluster and Wakaf Lanas cluster. — Bernama