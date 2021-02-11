Duty of everyone to defeat the deadly invisible enemy — Ang

KUCHING: This Chinese New Year will be celebrated in what is possibly the most challenging circumstances in living memory, says social worker Dato Seri Ang Lai Soon.

He noted that the people are facing the challenges brought on by an invisible enemy, the Corvid-19 virus, in his Chinese New Year message.

“It has disrupted our lives, our lifestyle and the world’s economy.

“Most countries are in lockdown. But this is not by choice, but by force of circumstances. Every single movement is defined and all human activities strictly enforced by law.

He believed the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about an unprecedented situation without any parallel in the entire human history.

“It is the patriotic and moral duty of all citizens everywhere to see to it that the Covid 19 pandemic be contained. That the deadly enemy be defeated. The war must be won.

“The Eastern culture of instilling empathy and responsibility to community is important at this most trying and most difficult times when millions of people are infected and thousands of precious lives are lost every day in the world.

“Unfortunately most people, particularly in the West consider the stringent preventive measures, wearing masks, social distancing, isolation and lockdown as an affront to their freedom and their fundamental human rights instead of considering them as a means to an end…the end of the spread, and the pandemic.”

Ang sees a light at the end the tunnel as common sense is beginning to prevail in the rather troubled countries and the various vaccines developed and available now will hopefully contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

This unprecedented pandemic has not only taken many lives, paralysed the entire global economy, caused mass unemployment but also affected the mental health of millions everywhere, he added.

“The governments are trying their best to address all these problems, but should not overlook the mental health as well.

“As the pandemic has yet to be contained and positive cases are escalating globally, my thoughts and prayers are with the thousands of medical frontliners, the police, armed forces, firefighters, cooks, kitchen staff, food riders, who work to keep everyone safe and serve us and the Fourth State for keeping us informed.”

Ang also paid tribute to homemakers, heads of households for keeping the family together during this trying time.

“Though now a strictly family affair, New Year is still a time for celebration, heralding the dawn of another year blessed with the magnificence of nature in all in its forms that has enabled we humans to evolve.

“Let’s pray that this year will be the beginning of a more normal life, but, meanwhile, please do not overwhelm the health care system in the country, and ruin the magnificent efforts of all those who have worked so hard to keep us safe. It is the least we could do. Happy New Year.”