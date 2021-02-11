KGBS wants review of second version of PdPR

SIBU: Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) wants the Education Ministry to review the implementation of second version of Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) manual to make sure the implementation is appropriate and taking into consideration the current situation.

In a press statement yesterday, KGBS president Ahmad Malie said the implementation of the second PdPR manual was still based on learning process during ‘peace time’ before the pandemic.

He said it could not be done as the implementation must take into consideration the new normal that everyone now was required to practise.

“I think the implementation period from 7.30am until 1pm is too long compared to the existing PdPR which is only one to two hours.

“Longer period certainly raises concerns among teachers and students,” he said.

He also said the implementation of the second PdPR should take into consideration the location and limitation of facilities at some areas.

For example, in Sarawak, many places were still lacking in infrastructure such as internet, gadget and also communication.

He said the implementation must be ‘friendly’ to those places that faced limitation in terms of facilities.

“We thus hope the ministry could review the PdPR Manual Version 2 before implementation and enforcement,” he said.