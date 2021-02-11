Naim features home ownership packages

KUCHING: Discover hassle-free home ownership with Naim Group of Companies’ exciting Chinese New Year packages, comprising move-in, smart homes and rebate packages which are valid for a limited period only.

Its senior general manager for sales and marketing, Alice Ting, invites all to visit the group’s new show units during the upcoming festive holidays.

“We will be showcasing a range of new show units for our Kuching’s Naim Sapphire Condominium Homes and Bintulu’s Naim ‘The Peak’ Condominium Homes featuring various furnishing options for sale or rental.

“These show units are designed based on different levels of affordability, so do explore the options. For those interested in smart homes, do find out more about Naim Sapphire’s smart homes packages which we are introducing for the first time.

“With all these, you can move in without much hassle!,” said Ting.

Meanwhile, the group’s multi-award winning Naim Sapphire Condominium Homes are much sought after by the communities in Kuching.

While its first tower, the Classic is almost completely sold, sales are ongoing for its second tower, the Deluxe, which is expected to be completed in mid this year. Its third tower, the George Y. Residence, known as the ‘penthouse’ tower is also expected to be completed at the same time as its Deluxe tower.

Over in Miri, the group offers a range of single storey and double storey terraced homes catering to different levels of affordability within the beautiful Naim South Lake Permyjaya lakeside development.

Ting said the homes are suitable for individuals or families of various sizes.

“One of our development components, Naim Willow Moss double storey terraced homes offer generous walled-up areas and are built to provide a seamless fusion between space and function. Do come and discover the possibilities!

“As these homes are located within Naim South LakePermyjaya lakeside development featuring a 30-acre lake and the Naim Clubhouse, families can savour unrivalled lakeside living experience too,” she said.

Meanwhile, the group’s Naim ‘The Peak’ Condominium Homes in Bintulu offer a unique living experience standing at 34 storeys high.

Regarded as the tallest condominium building in Sarawak, the residences provide excellent sale or rental opportunities.

Located within the Naim Bintulu Paragon integrated development at the heart of Bintulu, the homes are sited in close proximity with the Naim Street Mall, a retail hub offering convenience to residents.

Naim Street Mall units are also available for sale or lease.

For more information, please call 082-416288 or 012-8771984 (Gerald) for Kuching, 085-491000 or 013-8032525 (Haliza) for Miri and 086-343881 or 010-9870999 (Kelly) for Bintulu, or log on to www.naimproperties.com.my; visit Naim Propertiesfacebook, or Naim’s Sales Gallery in Kuching, Miri and Bintulu opened from 9am to 6pm on weekdays and weekends and public holidays (10am – 5pm)

Show units are also open from 10am – 6pm (Mondays to Saturdays) and 10am – 5pm (Sundays and Public Holidays).